Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,695 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. 348,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,956. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

View Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.