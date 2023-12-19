Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,343. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $308,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $308,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

