Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.60. 154,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,039. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

