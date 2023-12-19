Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 453,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.