Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 439,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 363,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 437,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

