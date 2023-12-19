Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.60.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.35. The stock had a trading volume of 64,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $576.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

