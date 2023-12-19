Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,853 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.2 %

FSCO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 284,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,176. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%.

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.