Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,594,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 644,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,096. The firm has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

