Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 42,200 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock valued at $461,793,777 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Stock Up 2.7 %

Coupang stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

