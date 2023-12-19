Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 181,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.