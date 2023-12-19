Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,338. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

