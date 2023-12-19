Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,699 shares of company stock valued at $90,541,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.89. 26,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,237. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $306.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

