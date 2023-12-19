Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. 1,212,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on UL
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.