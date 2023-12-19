Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. 1,212,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

