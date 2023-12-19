Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.19. 136,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,595. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.79.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

