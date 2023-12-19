Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. 503,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,521. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.