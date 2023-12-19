Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $331.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

