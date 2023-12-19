Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Franklin Resources worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. 422,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

