Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Hasbro worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

