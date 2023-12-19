Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.08.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.93. 248,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

