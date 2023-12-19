Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,745 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.39% of Global Medical REIT worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 91,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $727.83 million, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

