Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 116.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,230. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.69%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

