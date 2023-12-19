Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 47,599 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,418. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

