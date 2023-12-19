Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 6,753 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other Carter's news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 85,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

