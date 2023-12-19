Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 3.20% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2,192.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 31,786 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYGH stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,703. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

