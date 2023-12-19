Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 12,288 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 289,809 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 856,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 830,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 232,230 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

