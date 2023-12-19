The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Brink’s worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,291. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Brink’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

