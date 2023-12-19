Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. 845,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,531. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.62. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

