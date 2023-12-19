Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of CareTrust REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
CTRE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. 200,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.08.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
