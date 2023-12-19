Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 3,708 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,767 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,681. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

