Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 76,602 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,602 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 289,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.