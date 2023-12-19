iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Cut by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,775 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $139,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 90,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 222.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,950,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,981,000 after buying an additional 66,479 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.32. 1,034,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

