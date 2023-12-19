iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Cut by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $93.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,977. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

