Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 147,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

