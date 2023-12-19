iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.63. 98,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,684. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

