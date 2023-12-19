Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 12,415 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,860,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,599,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. 302,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,733. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.