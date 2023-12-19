Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Main Street Capital makes up 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.42% of Main Street Capital worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 148,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,550. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 57.09%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

