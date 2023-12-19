PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,478 shares during the period. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital accounts for 3.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 5.33% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $33,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $4,998,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $1,517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5,686.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

PFLT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.66.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.72%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

