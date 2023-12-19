Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,108 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 3.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.46% of Golub Capital BDC worth $36,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 212,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

