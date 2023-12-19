Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,521,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,240 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 3.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $41,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $7,011,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 130.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 191,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. 288,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Report on HTGC

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.