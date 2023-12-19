Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

BA traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,676. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $265.52. The stock has a market cap of $160.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.