Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,088 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. 2,165,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

