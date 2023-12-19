Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 19,928 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after buying an additional 1,094,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,827,000 after buying an additional 318,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,904,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.10.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

