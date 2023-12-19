Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $12.35 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.38. 357,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,446. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.