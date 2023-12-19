Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.43. The company had a trading volume of 228,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.