Oxler Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 381.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 82,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,252. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

