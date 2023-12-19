Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 121 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.6% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.96. 217,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,157. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

