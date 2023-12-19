FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.600-16.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $15.60-16.00 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FDS traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $464.04. The company had a trading volume of 161,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,475. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $468.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.92 and its 200 day moving average is $431.26.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

