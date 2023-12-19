Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $16.91 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MS opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

