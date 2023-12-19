Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,143 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.64. 206,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $122.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.71.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.