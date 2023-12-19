Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.67. 160,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,855. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

